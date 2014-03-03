Roche suffers setback on cancer drug MetMab

EMA panel recommends nod for Sanofi, Regeneron's arthritis drug
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
ZURICH, March 3 Roche said a committee recommended it halt studies of a development drug, onartuzumab, combined with Tarceva in non-small cell lung cancer because the treatment wasn't shown to work in late-stage studies.
"We remain committed to helping patients with lung cancer and are studying several investigational medicines in this disease," Roche Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development �Sandra Horning said in a statement on Monday.
The halt to the drug, also called MetMab, is a setback for the Basel-based company. Analysts had touted the drug, pending successful completion of trials, as a potential big seller because the treatment options for lung cancers are limited. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval granting of a marketing authorisation for Sandoz's Rixathon Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia