Roche drug succeeds in hard-to-treat form of MS

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 28 Roche said on Monday its experimental drug ocrelizumab had proved effective against primary progressive multiple sclerosis in a keenly awaited final-stage clinical trial.
The injectable antibody medicine is the first product to show positive study results in both the hard-to-treat progressive form of the disease and more common relapsing forms, underscoring its multibillion-dollar sales potential.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.