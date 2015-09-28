版本:
Roche drug succeeds in hard-to-treat form of MS

Sept 28 Roche said on Monday its experimental drug ocrelizumab had proved effective against primary progressive multiple sclerosis in a keenly awaited final-stage clinical trial.

The injectable antibody medicine is the first product to show positive study results in both the hard-to-treat progressive form of the disease and more common relapsing forms, underscoring its multibillion-dollar sales potential.

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by Louise Heavens)

