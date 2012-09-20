Roche to open research operation in New York City

Sept 20 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG said it will open a new clinical research operation in New York City at the end of 2013 and move about 200 jobs there from its soon-to-close facility in Nutley, New Jersey.

The Thursday announcement comes about three months after the company said it would shutter the 80-year-old New Jersey site - where Valium was discovered - with the loss of about 1,000 jobs.

The new center, to be located on the east side of Manhattan, will take molecules discovered in Europe and move them into clinical development, as well as handle interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Roche said.

The company said it will keep about 50 management-level jobs at a location in Northern New Jersey.

Roche's primary U.S. research and development center will remain its California-based Genentech biotechnology unit, which has developed many of the company's top-selling cancer drugs.