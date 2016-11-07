Roche says flexible pricing ready for cancer, not MS drugs

| ZURICH
ZURICH Nov 7 The spotlight on finding a cancer
cure has spurred improvements in systems to collect and analyze
oncology data, but efforts to track patients with other diseases
lag behind, Roche pricing head Jens Grueger said.
Consequently, new data-driven flexible pricing schemes the
Swiss drugmaker and others in the industry are pushing to
replace today's "pay-per-pill" approach are well advanced in
cancer treatment but will take longer for conditions like
multiple sclerosis (MS), Grueger said.
Such schemes foresee drug pricing based on measurable
benefits for a patient or health care systems, an approach seen
as becoming more important as aging populations and chronic
disease put the squeeze on health care systems.
Roche has introduced flexible pricing for cancer
drugs in about a dozen European countries, including Italy,
Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland and Austria. For instance, it
already prices drugs like Avastin differently in some markets
depending on the cancer being targeted.
On the flipside, if Roche's investigational MS drug Ocrevus
wins U.S. regulators' approval -- possibly as early as next
month -- pricing it flexibly for patients with different forms
of the highly variable neurological disease is not in the cards.
"At this point in time, we don't see a way that it would
practically work," Grueger said in an interview. "The data are
not available, but it would be very much in line with our
pricing philosophy."
Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez has struck
value-based pricing deals with insurers on its heart failure
drug Entresto.
But Jimenez has also called out inadequate data collection
as a barrier to new pricing models.
"Building the framework needed to support value-based
pricing, and the infrastructure of data and systems required to
achieve them, is a priority for us," said Jimenez, whose company
is also working on a new drug for MS.
MS researchers have raised the issue of improved data too.
"To truly personalize treatment of MS, major breakthroughs
in the areas of bioinformatics and biological computation
systems will be required to make sense of this large and complex
mix of information types," researchers from the University
Hospital Carl Gustav Carus in Dresden wrote earlier this year.
DRUG PRICE DEBATE
Amid escalating concern over drug prices, Roche and
Novartis have invested millions to collect and analyze
patient data, to help make the case their new medicines should
still command a premium.
Roche this year led a $175 million investment into U.S.
cancer data company Flatiron Health, while Novartis has expanded
post-approval research into its $4,500-per-year heart failure
medicine Entresto, to convince doctors and insurers of its
merits versus older, cheaper medicines.
Experts say insurers and governments will intensify demands
that pharmaceuticals makers justify their asking price for drugs
by demonstrating they can generate savings for health care
systems while improving patients' quality of life.
"The industry will need to capture this data to prove their
medicines work in the real world," said Hilary Thomas, chief
medical adviser at KPMG.
Drug costs have been the center of heated political debate,
too, with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton
promising to halt big price hikes if elected, and the U.S. state
of California weighing in on a price-limits measure the industry
is fighting tooth and nail.
Against this backdrop, drugmakers say arming themselves with
more data about their medicines will help them support prices.
"If you cannot demonstrate an additional benefit for
patients, you should not charge a premium," Grueger said. "The
bar that has been set for demonstrating this evidence has been
rising."
He expects Flatiron's algorithms to buttress Roche's
arguments during talks with payers as new combinations of
expensive, often-personalized therapies hit the
market.
"It gives us better insights into the potential for our
products," Grueger said. "But it also creates flexibility in how
we can create value contracts in the future."
