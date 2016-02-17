REFILE-UPDATE 1-FDA gives ocrelizumab breakthrough designation for PPMS -Roche

(Removes extraneous characters from brand name OCREVUS)
ZURICH Feb 17 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has granted breakthrough therapy designation for
ocrelizumab (OCREVUS) for treating people with primary
progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), Swiss drugmaker Roche
said on Wednesday.
There are no approved treatments now for PPMS, a
debilitating form of the disease marked by steadily worsening
symptoms.
"Roche plans to pursue marketing authorisation for both PPMS
and relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), a more common form of
the disease, and will submit data from three pivotal Phase III
studies to global regulatory authorities in the first half of
2016," it said in a statement.
Roche believes ocrelizumab's potency and benign side effect
profile make it unique, while industry analysts see it as a
likely multibillion-dollar-a-year seller that will help the
group diversify beyond its mainstay cancer business.
Breakthrough therapy designation expedites the development
and review of medicines intended to treat serious or
life-threatening diseases. Ocrelizumab is the first
investigational medicine for MS to win the designation by the
FDA, Roche said.
Clinical trials released in October showed Roche's big new
drug hope cut multiple sclerosis relapses by nearly half
compared with the older product Rebif, underscoring its
potential in the main relapsing form of the disease.
Ocrelizumab also cut clinical disability by nearly a quarter
in a separate study of people with PPMS, which affects around 15
percent of patients.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin)