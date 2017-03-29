CORRECTED-Roche MS drug Ocrevus approved by FDA after 3-month delay

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the drug is infusible, not
injectable)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple
sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster
drug back on track after a delay by regulators over
manufacturing issues.
The infusible drug, known chemically as ocrelizumab becomes
the first U.S. approved medicine for primary progressive form of
the neurological disease (PPMS).
The drug's entry into the U.S. market was delayed by three
months when the FDA in late December pushed back its deadline
for an approval a decision, saying the commercial manufacturing
process for Ocrevus was not yet ready.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru and John
Miller in Zurich; additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)