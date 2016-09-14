Roche says new MS drug works better than Merck's Rebif

ZURICH, Sept 14 Roche said on Wednesday
its Ocrevus multiple sclerosis drug controlled the most common
form of the disease better than a rival's medicine and worked
against another form of MS for which there is no approved
treatment.
A 75 percent higher proportion of relapsing-remitting
multiple sclerosis patients reached "no evidence of disease
activity" status with Ocrevus in a head-to-head trial against
Merck's Rebif, Roche said in a statement.
Additionally, doctors found no evidence of disease
progression in a 47 percent higher proportion of primary
progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) patients compared with a
placebo. There are no approved treatments for PPMS.
Earlier this year, Roche accelerated its timeline for
Ocrevus approval, saying it could come in 2016 after the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration gave it fast-track review status.
Analysts estimate Ocrevus, whose generic name is
ocrelizumab, could generate annual sales of nearly 4 billion
Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) by 2022, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
"These new data suggest that ocrelizumab consistently
impacts disease progression and has the potential to change how
we approach treating both relapsing and primary progressive MS,"
Gavin Giovannoni, who heads up neurology at The London School of
Medicine and Dentistry and is on the committee leading the Roche
study, said in the statement.
Ocrevus is among several new drugs that Roche hopes can
offset patent expiries among older medicines that will leave it
more vulnerable to competition from cheaper generic or
biosimilar medicines.
About 85 percent of those diagnosed with MS suffer from
relapsing-remitting MS, while 10 percent suffer from
primary-progressive MS.
Roche is presenting more detailed findings from the Ocrevus
studies, called Opera I and Opera II, at an MS conference in
London this week.
($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)