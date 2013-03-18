EU expands use of Roche's Pegasys in chronic hepatitis C

ZURICH, March 18 Roche said on Monday
the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has expanded the approval of
its drug Pegasys plus ribavirin for the treatment of chronic
hepatitis C virus (HCV) to children five years of age and older.
The new label for the medicine that was first approved in
the European Union over 10 years ago includes children five
years and older who have not received treatment and have tested
positive for HCV, Roche said in a statement.
Pegasys, in combination with the antiviral ribavirin, is the
foundation of treatment for chronic HCV in adults, Roche said.
Mother-to-child transmission of HCV is the most common route
of acquiring the infection in children with approximately 65,000
children estimated to live with chronic HCV in Europe, Roche
said.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)