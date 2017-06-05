Roche therapy reduces risk of invasive breast cancer returning -trial

ZURICH, June 5 Roche Holding said a
late-stage clinical trial had shown its Perjeta-based regimen
reduced the risk of invasive cancer returning compared to
standard therapy in a kind of early breast cancer.
A combination of Perjeta, Herceptin and chemotherapy reduced
the risk of breast cancer recurrence or death by 19 percent in
people with HER2-positive early breast cancer compared to
Herceptin and chemotherapy alone, it said on Monday.
At three years, 94.1 percent of people treated with the
Perjeta-based regimen did not have their breast cancer return
compared to 93.2 percent treated with Herceptin and
chemotherapy, it added, noting the safety profile of the regimen
was consistent with that seen in previous studies.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)