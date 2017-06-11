Roche CEO still optimistic on new breast cancer drug

VIENNA, June 11 Roche is convinced a new
breast cancer drug will have a significant role in treating the
disease despite recent trial results that disappointed analysts,
the Swiss drugmaker's chief executive said in an interview
published on Sunday.
Trial results released last week showed mixing Perjeta with
Roche's established Herceptin treatment gave patients only a
slight benefit.
The results hit Roche shares, and analysts said they
increased the chance of the company's revenues suffering when
its $7 billion-a-year blockbuster Herceptin, which was approved
in 1998, is exposed to competition from cheaper rivals.
When asked whether he had been too optimistic on Perjeta and
misled investors in an update on the drug in March, Roche CEO
Severin Schwan said: "No."
"We are convinced that Perjeta will also play a significant
role at an early breast cancer stage, where healing is
possible," he told Swiss weekly Sonntagszeitung.
"The risk of suffering a relapse is reduced by nearly 20
percent by Perjeta, on patients with a high risk of relapse even
more."
Schwan said Roche's business was performing well and he was
confident the group would reach its full year targets.
Roche has a 2017 target for a low- to mid-single-digit
increase in sales, with similar growth in core earnings per
share.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)