Roche clinches EU approval for breast cancer drug Perjeta

* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
ZURICH, March 5 Roche said on Tuesday it clinched European approval for its breast cancer drug Perjeta, fuelling the company's hopes that the drug will become the standard of care for an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.
Roche is hoping that combining Perjeta with its older drug Herceptin will become the standard treatment for women with a form of cancer known as HER2-positive, which makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers and has no cure.
U.S. health regulators already granted the drug approval last June. (Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Emma Thomasson)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.
