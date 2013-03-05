Roche clinches EU approval for breast cancer drug Perjeta

ZURICH, March 5 Roche said on Tuesday it clinched European approval for its breast cancer drug Perjeta, fuelling the company's hopes that the drug will become the standard of care for an aggressive, incurable form of cancer.

Roche is hoping that combining Perjeta with its older drug Herceptin will become the standard treatment for women with a form of cancer known as HER2-positive, which makes up about a quarter of all breast cancers and has no cure.

U.S. health regulators already granted the drug approval last June. (Reporting By Katharina Bart, editing by Emma Thomasson)