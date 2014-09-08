Roche's rheumatoid arthritis drug wins EU approval for extended use

ZURICH, Sept 8 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG
said on Monday the European Union has approved the use
of its drug RoActemra in patients with early-stage rheumatoid
arthritis.
Roche said the European Commission has backed RoActemra as a
treatment for patients with severe, active and progressive
rheumatoid arthritis who have previously not been treated with
methotrexate.
About 40 million people worldwide are affected by rheumatoid
arthritis, a disease that causes joints to become chronically
inflamed and swollen.
RoActemra is already approved as a treatment for
moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis in patients who have
failed to respond adequately or are intolerant to previous
therapy.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Matt Driskill)