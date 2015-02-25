BRIEF-Roche says launches anti-cancer agent Zelboraf in Japan

India's Ambuja Cements to study merits of merger with ACC
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
ZURICH Feb 25 Roche :
* Says launches anti-cancer agent Zelboraf in Japan.
* Chugai will promote appropriate use of Zelboraf. Source text for Eikon - here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
MUMBAI, May 5 India's Ambuja Cements Ltd said on Friday it was considering the merits of a merger with its subsidiary ACC Ltd.
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk
* Oil drops to near 6-month low before rebounding on OPEC cut talk