版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 26日 星期四 01:08 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says launches anti-cancer agent Zelboraf in Japan

ZURICH Feb 25 Roche :

* Says launches anti-cancer agent Zelboraf in Japan.

* Chugai will promote appropriate use of Zelboraf. Source text for Eikon - here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
