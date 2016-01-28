Roche expects cancer treatments to be spared U.S. pricing curbs

* Roche drugs chief foresees possible US pricing legislation
* Follows outcry after Turing hiked Daraprim price
* Roche does not expect "short term" price pressure on
oncology portfolio
By John Miller
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 28 The U.S. Congress may
intervene on how much companies can charge for some drugs
following a move last year by Turing Pharmaceuticals to ratchet
up the price of a treatment for deadly parasite infections by
5,000 percent, Roche's head of pharmaceuticals said.
Roche's Dan O'Day is convinced the oncology portfolio at the
world's biggest maker of cancer drugs will not be affected,
arguing it offers innovative treatments for diseases with few
other options.
O'Day acknowledged Turing's price hike for Daraprim had
galvanised U.S. public concern as well as political will to
tackle drugmakers who are perceived as abusing pricing power to
gouge patients.
"It's really a misuse of the system," O'Day said. "And there
very well may be some legislation that stops that from
happening."
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and
Bernie Sanders have been campaigning on the issue.
U.S. prices for the world's 20 top-selling medicines are, on
average, three times higher than in Britain, according to an
analysis carried out for Reuters for last year.
Novartis Chief Executive Officer Joe Jimenez,
whose company includes the Sandoz generics unit, said on
Wednesday he expects the U.S. pricing environment to grow "more
difficult".
However, O'Day sees no "short term" U.S. pricing pressure
for Roche's cancer drugs.
The largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, Express Scripts
Holding, has said that it has its eye on cancer drug
pricing, where treatments can cost more than $100,000 a year.
O'Day sees a gulf opening in the drug world.
"There will be a bifurcation of the industry," he said.
"There will be true innovators that are providing
transformational medicines. And then there will be the generic
medicines. The excitement you've seen has been around generics,
certain kinds of companies coming in and massively raising the
price."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by
Keith Weir)