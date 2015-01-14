版本:
Roche says licenses EGFR pathway-related intellectual property to QIAGEN

ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with QIAGEN that includes a provision of non-exclusive licenses to recently granted Roche patents, pertaining to the detection of mutations in the EGFR pathway.

The company did not disclose financial details. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
