Roche says licenses EGFR pathway-related intellectual property to QIAGEN

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 8
ZURICH, May 8 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,002 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH Jan 14 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it had entered into an agreement with QIAGEN that includes a provision of non-exclusive licenses to recently granted Roche patents, pertaining to the detection of mutations in the EGFR pathway.
The company did not disclose financial details. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
* VALIANT'S PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF TRIBA PARTNER BANK AG IS APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS OF TRIBA
* DANIEL SUTER TAKES ON ROLE OF CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)