Roche confirms targets as third-quarter sales beat poll

ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche
affirmed its full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday
after a strong performance by its new breast cancer drugs helped
it beat expectations in the third quarter.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said sales rose 5
percent to 11.78 billion Swiss francs ($12.5 billion), slightly
ahead of the average forecast of 11.57 billion in a Reuters
poll.
Roche confirmed its guidance for low-to-mid single digit
sales growth this year at constant exchange rates and its target
for core earnings per share (EPS) to grow ahead of sales. It
expects to increase its dividend from the 7.80 Swiss francs per
share it paid out in 2013.
(1 US dollar = 0.9412 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)