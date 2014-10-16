Roche confirms targets as third-quarter sales beat poll

ZURICH Oct 16 Swiss drugmaker Roche affirmed its full-year sales and profit targets on Thursday after a strong performance by its new breast cancer drugs helped it beat expectations in the third quarter.

The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said sales rose 5 percent to 11.78 billion Swiss francs ($12.5 billion), slightly ahead of the average forecast of 11.57 billion in a Reuters poll.

Roche confirmed its guidance for low-to-mid single digit sales growth this year at constant exchange rates and its target for core earnings per share (EPS) to grow ahead of sales. It expects to increase its dividend from the 7.80 Swiss francs per share it paid out in 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.9412 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)