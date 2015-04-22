Roche quarterly sales rise 3 percent after franc shock, beat views

ZURICH, April 22 Roche, the world's
biggest maker of cancer drugs, reported a 3 percent rise in
sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back
by a strong Swiss franc.
The Basel-based firm said sales in the first three months
rose to 11.833 billion Swiss francs ($12.40 billion) from 11.496
billion year-ago. This beat analyst views, which averaged 11.492
billion in a Reuters poll.
Despite its leading position in the hottest therapy area for
drug research, Roche has been knocked back by the failure of two
breast cancer and Alzheimer's studies late last year, as well as
the sudden unpegging of the franc from the euro, which has
caused a surge in the Swiss currency.
Roche said the strong franc knocked two percentage points
off its sales in the quarter.
($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart)