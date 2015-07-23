Roche says first-half sales rise 3 pct, 2015 outlook confirmed

ZURICH, July 23 Switzerland's Roche
posted a 3 percent year-on-year rise in first-half sales on
Thursday as demand for its oncology drugs helped offset the
strength of the Swiss franc.
Investors are banking on Roche's ability to retain its
market-leading position in cancer medicine as it advances into
the hot new field of immunotherapy, where it faces rivals such
as Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck.
When adjusted for currency fluctuations, sales rose 6
percent.
Roche reiterated its forecast for 2015 sales to grow in the
low-to-mid single digit range, after stripping out currency
fluctuations, with core earnings per share (EPS) growing faster.
