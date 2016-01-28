版本:
Roche 2015 core net income 11.8 bln Sfr, missing estimates

ZURICH Jan 28 Swiss drugmaker Roche on Thursday missed analyst expectations by posting 2015 core net income of 11.84 billion Swiss francs ($11.64 billion).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected full-year net income of 12.2 billion Swiss francs, down about 1 percent from 2014 when the company booked gains from a disposal.

Sales rose 1 percent to 48.145 billion francs, the world's biggest maker of cancer drugs said, compared to analyst forecasts of 48.4 billion francs. In constant currencies, sales rose 5 percent. ($1 = 1.0173 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

