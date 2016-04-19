Roche confirms full-year 2016 outlook as Q1 sales beat forecast

ZURICH, April 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche
reiterated on Tuesday that it expects to achieve its full-year
targets after sales during the first three months of 2016 rose 4
percent, beating analyst expectations.
The Basel-based company expects sales to grow in the low- to
mid-single-digit percentages at constant exchange rates, with
faster growth of core earnings per share. It plans to boost its
dividend in Swiss francs.
In a statement, Roche said first-quarter sales rose to 12.4
billion Swiss francs ($12.87 billion) compared to the 12.3
billion francs forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
(Reporting by John Miller)