Roche core EPS ahead of market view on drug sales

BASEL, Switzerland, July 21 Switzerland's Roche
surpassed market expectations for core net income per
share in the first six months of the year, led by drugs such as
new asthma treatment Xolair and established breast cancer
medicine Herceptin.
Core earnings per share, which are adjusted for certain
items, rose 7 percent to 7.74 Swiss francs ($7.86), where
analysts had expected 7.52 francs on average.
The world's biggest maker of cancer drugs reiterated its
previous target for currency-adjusted sales growth in the low to
mid-single digit percentage range for the full year and of core
earnings per share ahead of sales growth.
