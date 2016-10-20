Roche Q3 sales rise 3 pct, confirms outlook

ZURICH Oct 20 Roche on Thursday
confirmed its full-year outlook after third-quarter revenue rose
3 percent at constant exchange rates, helped by robust sales of
drugs in its portfolio of medicines to fight cancer.
Third-quarter sales rose to 12.48 billion Swiss francs
($12.61 billion) from 11.9 billion francs in the same period in
2015, the Swiss company said in a statement.
Nine-month sales rose 4 percent at constant exchange rates
to 37.5 billion francs, shy of the average analyst estimate of
37.7 billion francs in a Reuters poll.
Roche still expects 2016 sales to grow by a low- to
mid-single digit percentage at constant exchange rates, with
core earnings growing faster than sales. The company plans to
boost its dividend in Swiss francs, it said.
($1 = 0.9897 Swiss francs)
