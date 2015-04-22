UPDATE 1-Roche quarterly sales rise 3 percent, pledges higher payouts

(Adds outlook from Roche statement)
ZURICH, April 22 Roche, the world's
biggest maker of cancer drugs, reported a 3 percent rise in
sales in the first quarter on Wednesday, with growth held back
by a strong Swiss franc, and pledged a rise in payouts to
shareholders this year.
The Basel-based firm said sales in the first three months
climbed to 11.833 billion Swiss francs ($12.40 billion) from
11.496 billion year-ago. This beat analyst views, which averaged
11.492 billion in a Reuters poll.
For this year, Roche repeated that it expects low- to
mid-single-digit sales growth and for core earnings per share to
grow ahead of sales, if exchange rates remained constant. The
drugmaker, which paid an 8.00 franc per share payout to
shareholders for 2014, said it planned to further increase its
dividend in Swiss francs.
Despite its leading position in the hottest therapy area for
drug research, Roche has been knocked back by the failure of two
breast cancer and Alzheimer's studies late last year, as well as
the sudden unpegging of the franc from the euro, which has
caused a surge in the Swiss currency.
Roche said the strong franc knocked two percentage points
off its sales in the quarter.
Roche, like several rivals, is pinning hopes on a new class
of cancer drugs that harness the body's immune system to fight
tumours. Investors are eager to see how rapidly it will file its
so-called PD-L1 immunotherapy drug MPDL3280A for approval to
treat patients with lung cancer, with some analysts predicting a
submission by mid-year.
Another focus is the performance of recently launched
Esbriet, a treatment for a deadly lung disorder, which Roche
acquired when it bought InterMune for $8.3 billion last August.
Roche needs to keep rolling out new medicines if it is to
head off the long-term threat posed to its business by
biosimilars - cheap copies of biotech drugs - that could erode
blockbuster cancer treatments like Rituxan and Herceptin.
($1 = 0.9543 Swiss francs)
