UPDATE 3-Competition stalls Roche margin growth; drugmaker commits to diabetes unit

* Investing in new products as older biotech drugs fade
* Committed to diabetes despite difficult market
* CEO sees continued rewards for innovation under Trump
(Recasts headline, adds analyst comment, adds division sales)
By John Miller
ZURICH, Feb 1 Roche on Wednesday said
competition and spending on new drugs would likely stall its
margin growth in 2017 as the Swiss drugmaker grapples with
patent expirations of some blockbuster medicines that will
expose them to competition.
The Swiss drugmaker also dismissed speculation it was
looking to unload its diabetes care unit, saying it was
"committed" to the business.
Core earnings per share this year are now forecast to grow
broadly in line with a low- to mid-single-digit sales rise, the
company said.
That contrasts with 2016 when core earnings per share rose 5
percent to 14.53 Swiss francs ($14.66), while sales grew 4
percent in constant currencies to 50.6 billion francs.
The drugmaker's three cancer blockbusters Rituxan, Herceptin
and Avastin, which account for annual sales of more than 20
billion Swiss francs, face impending competition from so-called
biosimilar copies.
The first copies of Rituxan and Herceptin could arrive in
Europe later this year.
Consequently, Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan said he
has dialed back 2017 profit growth expectations on the grounds
that he must invest in new products including cancer
immunotherapy Tecentriq, Cotellic for skin cancer and lung
cancer drug Alecensa to fill the void.
"We're going through a transition of our portfolio but the
good news is, we can overcompensate with the launch of new
medicines," Schwan said on a conference call.
Roche shares were up less than 1 percent at 0840 GMT.
Analysts noted this was the first time in three years that
Schwan, an Austrian who has led Roche since 2008, has not made a
more bullish prediction for margin expansion.
"Biosimilars will hit Roche in the current year in Europe
and then in 2018 in America in a big way, putting Roche under
pressure to keep up new pipeline news and successful drug
launches," Michael Nawrath, a Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst,
wrote in a note to investors.
Schwan played down the threat posed by U.S. President Donald
Trump's call for drugmakers to cut prices and invest more in the
United States, arguing that innovative companies would still be
rewarded and pointing out Roche's big U.S. presence via its
Genentech unit.
Core net income in 2016 rose to 12.7 billion francs, Roche
said, compared with the 12.8 billion franc average estimate by
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Roche proposed raising its dividend to 8.20 francs per
share, below the 8.45 franc average estimate in the poll.
Sales of Tecentriq, Cotellic and Alecensa added 400 million
Swiss francs to sales, and Schwan expects that figure to grow
significantly.
DIABETES COMMITMENT
He anticipates Ocrevus, Roche's new multiple sclerosis
medicine, to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration in March after it was delayed from December.
First sales are set for April.
Overall, Roche reported that sales in its main drugs
business rose 3 percent to 39.1 billion francs, while
diagnostics sales added 7 percent to 11.5 billion francs.
Roche's diabetes care business, part of the diagnostics
unit, continued to face price pressure, especially in the United
States. Still, Schwan remains committed to the business.
"We are well positioned in this segment, where we are the
market leader," Schwan said. "It's a difficult situation we are
going through but we remain committed to this business."
($1 = 0.9903 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Michael
Shields and Louise Heavens)