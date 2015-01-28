UPDATE 2-Roche falls as dividend, earnings disappoint investors

* Dividend payout falls short of forecast
* Higher operating costs weigh on earnings
* CEO says Roche committed to Switzerland despite franc rise
* Shares fall more than 2 pct, underperform sector
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares, details on franc, pipeline)
By Caroline Copley
ZURICH, Jan 28 Roche offered investors
a lower-than-expected dividend payout on Wednesday and its
earnings fell short of forecasts, sending shares in the Swiss
drugmaker down more than two percent.
Sentiment towards the stock had already cooled towards the
end of last year after two late-stage clinical studies of drugs
for breast cancer and Alzheimer's disease failed.
A surprise Swiss move to unpeg the currency from the euro
has also added uncertainty over how the franc's strength may
impact future earnings for the Basel-based firm.
Chief Financial Officer Alan Hippe said based on the
scenario that current foreign exchange rates were to prevail for
the rest of the year, it would knock six percent off sales and 9
percent off core earnings.
While cross-town rival Novartis has said it will
review its Swiss cost base, Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan
said his company had no plans to move operations.
"I continue to believe that Switzerland and Basel offer a
very good framework for our business," Schwan told reporters.
"We are committed to Switzerland and will continue to invest in
this country."
Roche has around 18 percent of its operating costs in
Switzerland.
Stripping out the impact of currency fluctuations, the
world's largest maker of cancer drugs forecast 2015 sales to
grow in the low-to-mid single digit range. Core earnings per
share (EPS) should grow more than sales.
The company reported full-year core earnings per share (EPS)
of 14.29 Swiss francs ($16) in 2014, missing an average forecast
for 14.7 francs in a Reuters poll.
A strong performance by its mainstay cancer drugs, as well
as a jump in sales of flu drug Tamiflu, helped group sales rise
1 percent to 47.5 billion Swiss francs. However, analysts said
higher operating expenses weighed on profit.
Roche plans to pay a dividend of 8.00 Swiss francs per share
for 2014, coming in below the consensus forecast of 8.19 francs.
Swiss companies with costs at home and sales abroad face a
hard time in maintaining their historically generous payouts to
shareholders. Roche said, however, that it expects to further
increase its dividend in Swiss francs.
CANCER COMPETITION?
Shares in Roche were trading down 2.4 percent by 1020 GMT,
underperforming the European healthcare sector index
The stock has lost over 11 percent of its value since the
SNB currency decision on Jan. 15 compared to a 9.5 percent fall
in the Swiss blue-chip index.
"Roche's relative lack of pipeline catalysts and greater
potential generic competition with slower growth from some
pipeline drugs are likely to add to share price pressures," said
Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Fabian Wenner, who rates the stock
'hold.'
Roche faces increased competition in the field of oncology,
as rivals race to develop a promising new class of
immunotherapies, which work by blocking a tumour's ability to
camouflage itself from the immune system's cells.
Fellow U.S. drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and
Merck & Co have taken the lead, gaining approval for two
immunotherapy drugs to treat advanced melanoma.
Schwan remained sanguine about Roche's prospects, saying the
company expects pivotal data for its PD-L1 drug in lung cancer
this year, with a potential filing for approval scheduled for
2016. Investors are also awaiting updated data for PD-L1 in
bladder and breast cancer.
Roche has pushed back forecasts for cheaper competition to
its Herceptin breast cancer treatment and does now not expect
copies of the biotech drug known as "biosimilars" before 2017.
($1 = 0.9042 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Ruppert Pretterklieber,; editing by
Jason Neely and Keith Weir)