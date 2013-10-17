Roche confirms outlook as Q3 sales rise 8 pct

ZURICH Oct 17 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG confirmed its forecast of rising sales and profit for this year as it posted an 8 percent rise in third-quarter sales helped by growing momentum of its new breast cancer drugs.

The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said quarterly sales rose to 11.57 billion Swiss francs ($12.63 billion), compared with the average analyst forecast of 11.54 billion francs in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.9160 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)