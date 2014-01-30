REFILE-Strong franc weighs on Roche full-year profit

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
BASEL Jan 30 Swiss drugmaker Roche reported full-year profit on Thursday that fell short of expectations, hit by the strengthening of the Swiss franc against the U.S. dollar and the Japanese yen.
The Basel-based firm said full-year sales rose 3 percent to 46.78 billion Swiss francs ($52.22 billion), in line with analysts expectations for 46.87 billion francs in a Reuters poll. [ID:
Core earnings per share were up 6 percent at 14.27 francs, missing the average analyst forecast of 14.9 francs.
The world's largest maker of cancer drugs guided for 2014 sales to grow in the low-to-mid single digits percentage, while core earnings per share (EPS) should grow ahead of sales.
($1 = 0.8959 Swiss francs)
ZURICH, April 26 Credit Suisse will raise around 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) through a rights offering to catch up to European rivals on capital, ditching plans to float a minority stake in its Swiss banking unit.
* Merger successfully completed: Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery Holding combined their businesses to create Kuros Biosciences, a future leader in tissue repair and regeneration