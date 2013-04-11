Roche Q1 sales rise 5 pct, confident in full-year outlook

ZURICH, April 11 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG maintained its forecast of rising sales and profits this year after growth in its mainstay cancer medicines helped it post solid first-quarter sales.

The world's largest maker of cancer drugs said first-quarter sales rose 5 percent to 11.589 billion Swiss francs ($12.44 billion), compared with the average analyst forecast of 11.449 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

"Based on the first-quarter results, I am confident we will meet our full-year targets," Roche Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in a statement.

The Basel-based firm, which kicks off the first-quarter reporting season for major drugmakers, expects full-year sales to grow in line with 2012 when they rose 7 percent, and core earnings to rise ahead of revenues. ($1 = 0.9315 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)