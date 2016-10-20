Roche sees no 'fundamental change' in price pressure after U.S. vote

ZURICH Oct 20 Roche Chief Executive
Severin Schwan does not see a "fundamental change" in price
pressure on the company's drugs in the United States after the
Nov. 8 presidential election, regardless of which candidate
wins, he said on Thursday.
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who is
running against Republican Donald Trump, has promised to curtail
what she has called "unjustified" price hikes for medicines by
creating an oversight panel.
She has cited Turing Pharmaceuticals LLC's raising the price
of some drugs and Mylan's move to increase the cost of
its EpiPen as examples.
Trump this year suggested he is open to letting the
government negotiate drug prices with companies.
Speaking after the company posted third-quarter sales
figures, Schwan said Roche will insulate itself from
intensifying price pressure regardless of the election outcome
by developing innovative drugs that prolong and improve
patients' lives.
"I don't see a fundamental change," Schwan said. "If you
bring real true innovation to the market in the U.S., if you
prolong life...I am personally convinced that in particular the
U.S. will reward this kind of innovation."
(Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)