版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 4日 星期一 23:45 BJT

Roche says will buy Danish biotech Santaris for up to $450 mln

ZURICH Aug 4 Roche said it will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately-held Danish biotech company, for up to $450 million in cash.

Santaris, which was founded through a merger of two companies in 2003, develops drugs against liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and against metabolic and infectious diseases.

It is partly owned by Danish venture capital firm Sunstone, which earlier this year mulled a U.S. listing for the company. (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐