Roche says will buy Danish biotech Santaris for up to $450 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH Aug 4 Roche said it will buy Santaris Pharma, a privately-held Danish biotech company, for up to $450 million in cash.
Santaris, which was founded through a merger of two companies in 2003, develops drugs against liver cancer, head and neck cancer, and against metabolic and infectious diseases.
It is partly owned by Danish venture capital firm Sunstone, which earlier this year mulled a U.S. listing for the company. (Reporting By Katharina Bart. Editing by Jane Merriman)
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.