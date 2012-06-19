UPDATE 1-Roche in deal to treat root cause of autism

* Currently only treatments for ASD symptoms
* Seaside will license patents, Roche to commercialise
ZURICH, June 19 Swiss drugmaker Roche
plans to work with U.S. firm Seaside Therapeutics to develop
treatments for autism spectrum disorders and fragile X syndrome
that differ fundamentally from other methods by targeting their
molecular basis.
Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) include Asperger's syndrome
and autism, with symptoms that range from social awkwardness and
narrow interests to severe communication and intellectual
disabilities.
Fragile X syndrome is a rare genetic disease with symptoms
that are very similar to ASD.
Although treatments exist that alleviate the symptoms of
these disorders, none targets the underlying causes.
The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention estimate that as many as 1 in 88 children in the
United States has autism, a near-doubling of the rate reported
in 2002.
"Recent discoveries in genetics have shed light on the
biological underpinnings of these conditions," said Luca
Santarelli, head of Roche's neuroscience division.
"We sought to build a solid partnership with Seaside
Therapeutics, a company that has successfully pioneered the
research and development in this novel and uncharted area,"
Santarelli also said.
Seaside, a privately held firm based in Massachusetts that
focuses on treatments for autism and related disorders, will
license patents and Roche will then lead the development and
commercialisation of them, they said.