Roche to buy U.S. biotech firm Seragon for $725 million

ZURICH, July 2 Roche said it will pay $725 million in cash to buy Seragon Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held biotech company which researches breast cancer treatments.

Basel-based drugmaker Roche said it could pay up to another $1 billion based on Seragon reaching certain milestones. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
