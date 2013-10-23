China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
PARIS Oct 23 Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG would not rule out a move into treatments for rare diseases, Chief Executive Severin Schwan said on Wednesday.
"It doesn't matter whether this is a medicine in primary care or whether this is a specialist medicine, it doesn't matter whether it's for small patient populations or for big populations," Schwan told a news conference in Paris.
"It is a matter of how much additional value you van generate, how much of an additional medical benefit you can generate for the individual patient and that is the criteria."
Asked if that meant he did not exclude a move into rare diseases, Schwan said: "We go where the science takes us - independent from the size or the patient population."
He declined to comment specifically on whether the company was interested in buying Alexion Pharmaceuticals or BioMarin.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.