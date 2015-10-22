版本:
Gastric cancer drug from ImmunoGen, Roche fails study

Oct 22 ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.

ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year. (1.usa.gov/1OKm5xF)

Kadcyla is already approved for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer and was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the study. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

