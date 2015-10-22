版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 20:16 BJT

UPDATE 1-ImmunoGen, Roche gastric cancer drug fails study

(Adds details)

Oct 22 ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.

ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year. (1.usa.gov/1OKm5xF)

Kadcyla, approved in 2013 for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer, was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the late-stage study.

The drug raked in revenue of about $580.3 million this year.

Kadcyla carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, causing fewer cases of common chemotherapy side effects like hair loss.

Detailed findings from the trial will be reported at a future medical conference, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

