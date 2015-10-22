UPDATE 1-ImmunoGen, Roche gastric cancer drug fails study

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 ImmunoGen Inc said the gastric cancer drug it is developing with Roche Holding AG did not meet the main goal in a large study.
ImmunoGen entered into a royalty purchase agreement with Roche for Kadcyla this year. (1.usa.gov/1OKm5xF)
Kadcyla, approved in 2013 for the treatment of late-stage breast cancer, was being tested as a second-line treatment for gastric cancer in the late-stage study.
The drug raked in revenue of about $580.3 million this year.
Kadcyla carries a cell-killing payload directly into cancer cells, causing fewer cases of common chemotherapy side effects like hair loss.
Detailed findings from the trial will be reported at a future medical conference, the company said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.