Roche says Avastin prolongs life in breast cancer study

FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Swiss drugmaker Roche
said its cancer drug Avastin helped women with a common
form of breast cancer live longer without their disease
worsening, when used in combination with chemotherapy drug
Xeloda.
Results of a Phase III study involving 185 patients with
HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer found those treated with
both drugs saw an almost threefold improvement in how long they
lived without their disease getting worse compared with those
taking Avastin alone.
A second late-stage trial with 494 patients who continued
treatment with Avastin and standard chemotherapy after their
disease had progressed showed patients lived significantly
longer without the disease getting worse compared with those
treated only with chemotherapy.
Roche said it would present full results of both studies at
the European Society of Medical Oncology congress on Sept. 28.
