Roche says new supplies of Tamiflu capsules to meet demand

Jan 17 Roche Holding AG said U.S. regulators have allowed it to begin selling the company's own reserve stock of Tamiflu capsules in the United States, and that the extra supplies of the flu treatment should meet patient demand for that formulation for the rest of this flu season.

The Swiss drugmaker, which has reported a shortage of a different liquid formulation used by children, said in an e-mailed statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will allow it to sell Tamiflu capsules in different packaging from what is currently available in the United States.

It said the capsules, at the standard 75 milligram dose, contain the same medicine as currently available product.