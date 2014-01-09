Roche's Tamiflu for children temporarily in short supply in U.S.

Jan 9 In what is shaping up to be a tough and
widespread flu season in the United States, one of the leading
medicines used to treat children with the sometimes deadly virus
is in short supply.
"There has been strong and early demand for Tamiflu Oral
Suspension (OS) and we are experiencing a temporary delay in the
packaging of Tamiflu OS," said Tara Iannuccillo, a spokeswoman
for Roche Holding AG's Genentech unit which
manufactures the drug and uses distributors to supply retail
pharmacies with the product.
"A brief shortage of OS is expected through mid-January. We
may be unable to fill complete orders from distributors for a
limited time," Iannuccillo added.
Tamiflu is used to reduce the severity of the flu when taken
at the outset of symptoms. The oral suspension of the drug is
primarily prescribed for children under the age of 13 and for
people who have difficulty swallowing.
The delay in packaging of the liquid version has not
impacted supplies of regular Tamiflu 75 milligram capsules,
Genentech said.
The flu is spreading quickly this season, with 25 states
already reporting cases, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
Thousands of people die every year from flu, which typically
peaks in the United States between the months of October and
March. This season's virus has killed six children in the United
States so far, according to CDC data.
Roche said it expects to have additional supply of Tamiflu
OS available in mid-January.
"We expect that these new supplies should meet demand for OS
overall and we will continue to receive and ship out new
supplies of Tamiflu OS and capsules throughout the flu season,"
Iannuccillo said.
If the drug is unavailable in a particular area during the
shortage, pharmacists can mix the capsules into an oral
suspension for people who need it.
Meanwhile, the CDC is recommending that people continue to
get flu shots to prevent the virus.
"We are seeing a big uptick in disease in the past couple of
weeks," Dr. Joe Bresee, chief of Epidemiology and Prevention in
the CDC's Influenza Division, said last week.
"There is still a lot of season to come. If folks haven't
been vaccinated, we recommend they do it now," he said.