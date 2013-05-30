Double dose of Tamiflu proves no better in severe flu

LONDON May 31 There are no benefits from giving
patients with severe flu a double dose of Roche's drug
Tamiflu, despite calls by some experts for the use of higher
doses in the most serious cases.
That verdict from the first randomised clinical trial to
study the issue has implications for global guidelines on
stockpiling drugs for a potential flu pandemic, researchers said
on Friday.
"Our findings do not support routine use of double doses to
treat severe flu infections, which could help to conserve drug
stocks in the event of a pandemic," said Jeremy Farrar, director
of the South East Asia Infectious Disease Clinical Research
Network.
Flu experts are on alert for a potential pandemic, with
concerns centred on the new H7N9 strain of bird flu that has
killed 36 people in China.
So far H7N9 has not been able to spread easily from person
to person and cases of the disease are receding, although
experts are concerned that H7N9 may be able to develop
resistance to Tamiflu rapidly.
Previous studies have shown that early treatment with
Tamiflu, known generically as oseltamivir, helps speed recovery
in seasonal and pandemic flu. It also improves survival in
patients hospitalised by the virus, leading some health
authorities to recommend double doses in bad cases.
Results of the latest Tamiflu study were published in the
British Medical Journal, following a study of 326 patients with
severe flu infection in Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand and
Vietnam who were given either a standard dose or double dose of
the drug for five days.
The researchers found no difference in virus levels or
clinical outcomes between the treatment groups.
The study, which took place between April 2007 and February
2010, was funded by the Wellcome Trust, U.S. National Institute
of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the Singapore National
Medical Research Council.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)