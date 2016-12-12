Generic copy of Roche flu pill Tamiflu hits U.S. market

Dec 12 The first generic copy of Roche's
top-selling flu pill Tamiflu hit the U.S. market on Monday,
marking a further step in the Swiss drugmaker's enforced
evolution to reliance on a new wave of blockbuster medicines.
Unlisted generic drugmaker Alvogen, which developed the
cut-price version with India's Natco Pharma, said it
expected the cheaper product to save the U.S. healthcare system
up to $500 million in the upcoming flu season.
Over the years, Tamiflu has provided Roche with occasional
windfall profits as flu epidemics have led to spikes in demand,
most notably during global H1N1 swine flu outbreak in 2009 when
revenue from the drug hit almost $3 billion.
Since then sales have fallen back and Tamiflu is currently a
relatively small component of Roche's overall revenue, which
reached $37 billion in the first nine months of 2016.
Roche faces bigger generic challenges starting next year,
when the first so-called biosimilar versions of its injectable
biotech cancer drugs are expected to reach the market in Europe.
Its three established cancer blockbusters Rituxan, Herceptin
and Avastin, which account for annual sales of around $20
billion, all face biosimilar competition by the end of the
decade in major markets.
Roche is banking on success with a new batch of biotech
drugs for cancer and other serious diseases to help fill the
gap.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Andrew Heavens)