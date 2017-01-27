Roche cancer drug taking bite out of Bristol's Opdivo

ZURICH Jan 27 Roche's cancer drug
Tecentriq hit the market months behind immuno-oncology (I/O)
medicines from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
but the Swiss drugmaker's treatment is making up lost ground.
On Thursday, Bristol-Myers managers said Tecentriq is
grabbing market share from its I/O drug Opdivo for second-line
non-small-cell lung cancer, one factor that forced them to cut
their 2017 earnings forecast.
"Most of our erosion in second line has been attributable
to" Tecentriq, Murdo Gordon, Bristol-Myers's chief commercial
officer, told analysts. "We gave up about 10 points of market
share."
Merck's Keytruda drug is also taking patients away from
Opdivo, Bristol-Myers said.
The U.S.-based company's muted Opdivo outlook underscores
why analysts predict Roche, when it announces full-year 2016
results on Feb. 1, will confirm Tecentriq sales have
accelerated, particularly since its initial approval for bladder
cancer in May was expanded in October to cover lung cancer.
"Tecentriq continues to show strong launch trends in the
fourth quarter 2016," wrote Jeffrey Holford, a Jefferies
analyst. "We have been surprised on the upside by its launch."
Life sciences consultancy IMS estimates Tecentriq's
May-September sales for bladder cancer hit nearly $70 million,
but that does not include lung cancer figures, the biggest
cancer market.
Roche declined to provide sales numbers, saying only "we can
confirm that we have seen a good launch of Tecentriq".
Tecentriq, Opdivo and Keytruda work by helping the immune
system recognise tumors that cloak themselves against detection.
Roche and Bristol-Myers drugs are approved for use after
other lung cancer treatments fail, while Keytruda has the FDA's
blessing as an initial treatment and is now seeking the go-ahead
for combination therapy with chemotherapy, which Merck contends
puts it in the pole position in the I/O race.
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Jason Neely)