UPDATE 1-Roche says drug combo cuts breast cancer deaths in key trial

ZURICH, March 2 Combining Roche's
Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence
of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and
chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.
Roche hopes the important trial outcome will help shield its
oncology franchise from cheaper copies.
"These results from the positive Aphinity study represent an
important addition to the body of data for Perjeta in the
treatment of people with HER2-positive early breast cancer,"
Sandra Horning, Roche's chief medical officer, said.
Analysts from Deutsche Bank have estimated around $2 billion
in annual sales in 2018 hinged on the Aphinity trial's outcome.
Herceptin brought in $6.75 billion in sales last year for
Roche but is losing patent protection, exposing it to
competition from a biosimilar version that Mylan and its
partner Biocon may introduce in Europe later this
year.
By showing Herceptin, Perjeta and chemo helped people who
had undergone surgery live longer without their disease
returning compared with the previous regimen of Herceptin and
chemotherapy, the Basel-based drugmaker aims to make the case
for doctors to switch to this new combination.
Herceptin was initially approved in 1998, while follow-on
Perjeta won the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's blessing in
2013.
The drugs are already approved in combination for those
suffering from metastatic disease, but Aphinity tested Perjeta's
ability to keep cancer from returning in women who had undergone
surgery.
Roche has said its 2017 guidance of sales and profit rising
at a low- to mid-single digit percentage rate was issued
irrespective of the Aphinity outcome, but analysts including
those at Jefferies contend this trial will likely be a catalyst
for shares.
"We estimate a positive top line result could drive stock
price upside of about 15-20 francs versus downside of about
25-35 francs if the study fails," Jefferies' Jeffrey Holford
wrote earlier this year.
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)