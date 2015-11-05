Roche, to counter biosimilars, sees launches, data on 8 new drugs by 2018

ZURICH Nov 5 Roche is planning
launches or pivotal data for up to eight new medicines in the
next three years as it seeks to fend off competition from
copycat versions of its older drugs.
The Swiss drugmaker expects up to seven major results from
clinical trials on new drugs or extensions for existing
medicines through 2017.
That would add to seven clinical study results released in
2015, Roche said Thursday ahead of an event for investors where
it was set to focus on research and development, its drug
pipeline and strategy.
Roche is banking on a host of new drugs, including
immune-system boosting atezolizumab for bladder and lung cancer
and ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis, to help it fend off
competition from biosimilar versions of its older drugs starting
in 2017 as their patents expire.
(Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)