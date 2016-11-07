Roche advances skin cancer trials as part of combination therapy strategy

ZURICH Nov 7 Roche is pressing ahead with two
skin cancer trials that combine its immunotherapy Tecentriq with
other drugs after early data showed the treatments were
well-tolerated and effective in a small number of patients, the
company said Monday.
One study combined Tecentriq with Cotellic and Zelboraf in
30 patients with untreated BRAFV600 mutation-positive metastatic
melanoma, the other Tecentriq with Cotellic for 10 patients with
BRAF-wild-type and BRAF-mutant metastatic melanoma.
Both now move into phase III late-stage pivotal trials.
After winning approval for Tecentriq earlier this year,
first for bladder cancer and more recently for lung cancer,
Roche is now trying it with other drugs in hopes that new
combinations will result in potent weapons against cancer.
Of Roche's 50 immunotherapy trials underway, 40 are with
different combinations of medicines.
"We are encouraged by these early results which demonstrate
a high proportion of people responded to these investigational
combination therapies," said Sandra Horning, Roche's chief
medical officer, in a statement.
Though the Roche studies are just getting off the ground,
analysts said the news so far looks good.
"Even when the data they are presenting was taken from a
sample of only a few patients, the efficacy without the use of
any chemotherapy is certainly extraordinarily high," Zuercher
Kantonalbank analyst Michael Nawrath wrote in a note to
investors.
Other companies, including Bristol-Myers Squibb, are
also pursuing immunotherapy combinations.
Roche shares rose 1.6 percent in early trading on Monday.
They have lost almost 20 percent of their value this year,
compared with the Stoxx Europe 600 Health Care index's 16.4
percent drop.
