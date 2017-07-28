FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
Roche leukaemia drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation
#美俄关系
#美联储
#路透调查
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
“通俄门”
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
国际财经
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 中午11点59分 / 19 小时前

Roche leukaemia drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy designation

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG's Venclexta has won breakthrough therapy designation in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Swiss drugmaker said on Friday.

The designation covers Venclexta in combination with low dose cytarabine for elderly patients with previously untreated AML who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, it said.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialised by AbbVie and Roche unit Genentech in the United States and by AbbVie elsewhere.

Reporting by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below