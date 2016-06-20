Roche announces availability of LightMix modular Zika Virus Assay

UPDATE 1-China's Xi says Chinese economy to keep growing steadily
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.
ZURICH, June 20 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Monday its LightMix Modular Zika Virus Assay (CE) is available in markets accepting the CE mark for patients with signs and symptoms of the Zika infection where the virus is known to be present.
"The LightMix Modular Zika Virus Assay (CE) provides healthcare professionals an immediate option to detect the virus," Uwe Oberlaender, the head of Roche Molecular Diagnostics, said in a statement.
The virus has been associated with microcephaly, a birth defect characterized by an unusually small head and potential developmental problems. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
LONDON, Jan 16 Britain's credit export agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), signed its first direct loan deal in Africa on Monday, providing $310 million to GE Oil & Gas to supply equipment for an oil and gas project in Ghana.
LONDON, Jan 16 German driver Pascal Wehrlein will race for Sauber this season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Monday in a move that clears the way for Finland's Valtteri Bottas to join world champions Mercedes.