BRIEF-Roche CEO says M&A strategy unchanged

European stocks futures dip, tracking risk-off moves - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, April 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * CEO says expects to grow breast cancer franchise in med to long term * CEO says m&a strategy unchanged, continuing to look out for small and mid
sized acquisitions
LONDON, April 7 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Swiss drug prices, margins higher than elsewhere in Europe (Adds comment from company, details)
ZURICH, April 7 Galenica Sante on Friday set its offer price at 39 Swiss francs per share, as the owner of 500 Swiss pharmacies raised 1.90 billion Swiss francs ($1.89 billion) in Switzerland's biggest initial public offering in two years.