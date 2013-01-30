版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 1月 30日 星期三 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-Roche CEO says M&A strategy unchanged

ZURICH Jan 30 Roche Holding AG : * CEO says expects to grow breast cancer franchise in med to long term * CEO says m&a strategy unchanged, continuing to look out for small and mid

sized acquisitions
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐