中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 25日 星期一 03:25 BJT

BRIEF-Roche CEO says will continue to do "bolt on" deals

Aug 24 Roche Holding AG : * CEO declines to comment on market rumours when asked about CHUGAI * CEO says from a financial standpoint will be able to digest this acquisition

very quickly * CEO says will continue to do targeted "bolt on" acquisitions going forward
