BRIEF-Roche Holding says Avastin and Xeloda show benefit in two new phase III studies

Sept 25 Roche Holding AG : * Says Roche's Avastin and Xeloda show benefit for women with her2-negative

metastatic breast cancer in two new phase III studies * Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates near threefold increase in

progression-free survival * Says phase III Imelda study demonstrates improvement in overall survival of

over 15 months with Avastin plus Xeloda * Says phase III Tania study shows significant improvement in progression-free

survival * Phase III tania improvement if Avastin-based therapy is continued in 2nd-line

setting following initial treatment with Avastin-based therapy