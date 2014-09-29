版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 29日 星期一 13:25 BJT

BRIEF-Roche purchases shares in tender offer for InterMune,Inc

Sept 29 Roche Holding AG : * Media release: Roche purchases shares in tender offer for InterMune, Inc at $74.00 per share * As of the expiration of the tender offer, a total of approximately 96,362,877 shares of InterMune common stock were validly tendered * This represents approximately 79.42 pct of InterMune's outstanding shares on a fully diluted basis For more:
